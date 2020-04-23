How a doctor recovered from COVID-19 at home

That is how Prof Shahidullah Sikder, a dermatologist in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, described his initial symptoms after contracting the coronavirus. Worse still, he had transmitted the contagion to his daughter, who also began having a slight fever and diarrhoea.

But while COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has gripped the entire world with panic and fear, the doctor kept his calm and began charting a route to recovery all while being confined to the four corners of his home.

At least 80 percent of infected patients can recover from treatment at home, said Prof Shahidullah.

Apart from medication, the key to a smooth recovery is to consume healthy food, take adequate rest, do a bit of physical exercise and drink a lot of warm water, according to him. But the infection poses a greater risk to people with comorbidities who may need to get admitted to a hospital.

Shahidullah, like most other health professionals, became infected after coming into contact with a patient, who had concealed his symptoms during a consultation.

“One of the patients I saw looked like he had a fever and was suffering from something toxic. I asked him if he had the symptoms of the coronavirus but he denied it and left.”

“Later, the patient later tested positive for the virus. The IEDCR then called and informed me that one of my patients was infected and that I should be careful,” he said.

Although he was asymptomatic, Shahidullah nonetheless got tested for the infection and the result came back positive on Apr 9. His daughter too tested positive for COVID-19 and they both went into isolation.

Describing his initial experience, Shahidullah said, “The entire world is panicked about coronavirus. I was worried too when I tested positive. I wasn't sure whether to stay home or go to the hospital."

“I realised that in my current state, I could recover at home if I followed the proper hygiene rules. That’s why I decided to stay home. My wife, daughter and I stayed in separate rooms and consumed healthy food. We drank a lot of fluid, especially soup, juice and warm water. We had a lot of ginger tea as well,” he said.

His diet was heavy on foods containing vitamin C and minerals such as guava, oranges and lemons.

"Besides, I also had black cumin seeds and honey every morning and evening. We all drank a lot of warm water. In fact, we doubled our water intake.”

Drinking a lot of water is vital because the toxicity of the virus can be flushed out of the body through urination.

"Everyone should drink a lot of water and exercise is also important besides taking rest,” he said.

Eating nutritious food is essential to boost the immune system during the illness, according to the doctor.

“Usually, I eat one egg a week. But while I was sick, I ate four eggs a week. It is very important to eat nutritious food as it boosts immunity. A strong immune system can help prevent diseases to an extent while enabling a quick recovery.”

Experts around the world believe that it takes two to six weeks to recover from COVID-19, said Shahidullah, adding that he and his daughter took two weeks to recover.

His wife, however, was not infected with the coronavirus, he said.

In addition to self-prescribed medication, Shahidullah also focused on inhaling vapour, saying that it helps a patient to recover without enduring many complications.

But a patient must go to hospital if they have any lung or heart ailments, he said.

“Only those who really need to be treated in a hospital should go there. Staying at home will enable you to avoid other diseases that you may pick from the hospital. Also, we should not crowd the hospitals and let others use the facilities for emergency treatment.”

If a family member is infected with COVID-19, everyone in the household should stay in separate rooms, said Shahidullah.

“The infection will not spread if the patient remains isolated in one room as the virus is not airborne.”