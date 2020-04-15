The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine, GSK CEO says
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Apr 2020 01:30 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 01:30 PM BdST
The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine so drug companies must partner in the race to develop the weapons to fight the novel coronavirus, GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley said on Wednesday.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sanofi SA said on Tuesday they would develop a vaccine to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.
The drugmakers said they expect to start clinical trials for the vaccine in the second half of this year. If successful, the vaccine would be available in the second half of 2021.
Walmsley said GSK's partnership with Sanofi brings scale to the attempt to get a covid-19 vaccine but that there was still an enormous amount of work to do.
"The world's going to definitely need more than one vaccine when you think about demand in this hugely challenged global health crisis," she told BBC Radio.
The adjuvanted vaccine will be developed by combining Sanofi's S-protein COVID-19 antigen and GSK's pandemic adjuvant technology.
"It normally takes a decade, sometimes even more, to develop a vaccine but obviously we are in an unprecedented situation, the need is incredibly urgent. We are partnering with regulators to try and go as fast as we safely can."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump halts World Health Organisation funding amid coronavirus pandemic
- Despite qualms, arthritis drug to be tested in coronavirus study
- Millions of children are at risk for measles as coronavirus fears halt vaccines
- He beat coronavirus. Now his blood may help save lives
- WHO says looking into reports of some COVID-19 patients testing positive again
- Taiwan, WHO spar again over coronavirus information sharing
- Why coronavirus cases have spiked in Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan
- Smokers and vapers may be at greater risk for COVID-19
- 7 answers to questions about the Malaria drug Trump keeps pushing
- Fujifilm to start phase II clinical trial of Avigan for COVID-19 patients in US
Most Read
- GSK, Sanofi strike deal to develop COVID-19 vaccine
- Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as cases top 1,000
- ‘Mixed picture’ in Europe, COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months off: WHO
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- After she contracts coronavirus, doctor says Impulse Hospital evading responsibility
- With COVID-19 symptoms, 50-year old woman says family dumped her in jungle
- Doctors, nurses of Impulse, Insaf Barakah hospitals in Dhaka contract coronavirus
- India extends world's biggest lockdown, ignites protest by migrant workers
- US military says coronavirus likely occurred naturally but not certain
- Trump halts World Health Organisation funding amid coronavirus pandemic