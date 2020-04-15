Home > Health

The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine, GSK CEO says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Apr 2020 01:30 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 01:30 PM BdST

The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine so drug companies must partner in the race to develop the weapons to fight the novel coronavirus, GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley said on Wednesday.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sanofi SA said on Tuesday they would develop a vaccine to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The drugmakers said they expect to start clinical trials for the vaccine in the second half of this year. If successful, the vaccine would be available in the second half of 2021.

Walmsley said GSK's partnership with Sanofi brings scale to the attempt to get a covid-19 vaccine but that there was still an enormous amount of work to do.

"The world's going to definitely need more than one vaccine when you think about demand in this hugely challenged global health crisis," she told BBC Radio.

The adjuvanted vaccine will be developed by combining Sanofi's S-protein COVID-19 antigen and GSK's pandemic adjuvant technology.

"It normally takes a decade, sometimes even more, to develop a vaccine but obviously we are in an unprecedented situation, the need is incredibly urgent. We are partnering with regulators to try and go as fast as we safely can."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

S President Donald Trump addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US, April 14, 2020. REUTERS

Trump halts WHO funding

The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker group, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, Feb 1, 2018. REUTERS

Arthritis drug to be tested in virus study

Nine-year-old Eve reads a copy of young persons' news magazine, 'First News' before bedtime, as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world, in London, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Children at risk for measles as virus fears halt vaccines

An undated handout photo shows Dr. Benjamin Planer while donating plasma after tests showed he was no longer positive for the coronavirus. The New Jersey doctor’s blood was found to have high levels of virus antibodies. Researchers plan to use it to treat other patients. (Handout via The New York Times)

He beat coronavirus. His blood may help save lives

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing positive again

Taiwan, WHO spar again over information sharing

Travelers and flight crews pass through Changi Airport in Singapore, Jan 29, 2020. The Nrw York Times

Why virus cases have spiked in HK, Singapore

FILE -- An ashtray near Grand Central Terminal in New York, Feb. 11, 2015. Experts say if you have ever considered quitting, right now would be a good time to make a determined effort to do so. (Karsten Moran/The New York Times)

Smokers, vapers may be at greater risk

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.