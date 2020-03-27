Jack Ma sends 30,000 coronavirus test kits to Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2020 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2020 08:37 PM BdST
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has sent 30,000 coronavirus testing kits to Bangladesh.
The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation officially provided the coronavirus testing reagents to the health ministry, the Chinese embassy in Dhaka said in a Facebook post on Friday.
The cofounder of technology giant Alibaba and Asia’s richest man has pledged 1.8 million face masks and 210,000 coronavirus test kits to 10 countries, including Bangladesh.
The Chinese government sent 10,000 test kits and as many personal protective equipment or PPE on Thursday.
Bangladesh had also sent 1 million pairs of hand gloves, 500,000 face masks, 150,000 caps, 100,000 bottles of hand sanitiser, 50,000 show covers, and 8,000 gowns to help China fight the outbreak.
