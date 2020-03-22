Lockdowns not enough to defeat coronavirus: WHO's Ryan
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Mar 2020 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 07:22 PM BdST
Countries can't simply lock down their societies to defeat coronavirus, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Sunday, adding that public health measures are needed to avoid a resurgence of the virus later on.
"What we really need to focus on is finding those who are sick, those who have the virus, and isolate them, find their contacts and isolate them," Mike Ryan said in an interview on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.
"The danger right now with the lockdowns ... if we don't put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up."
Much of Europe and the United States have followed China and other Asian countries and introduced drastic restrictions to fight the new coronavirus, with most workers told to work from home and schools, bars, pubs and restaurants being closed.
Ryan said that the examples of China, Singapore and South Korea, which coupled restrictions with rigorous measures to test every possible suspect, provided a model for Europe, which the WHO has said has replaced Asia as the epicentre of the pandemic.
"Once we've suppressed the transmission, we have to go after the virus. We have to take the fight to the virus," Ryan said.
Italy is now the worst hit country in the world by the virus, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Britain's health system could be overwhelmed unless people avoid social interactions. British housing minister Robert Jenrick said that production of tests would double next week and ramp up thereafter.
Ryan also said that several vaccines were in development, but only one had begun trials in the United States. Asked how long it would take before there was a vaccine available in Britain, he said that people needed to be realistic.
"We have to make sure that it's absolutely safe... we are talking at least a year," he said.
"The vaccines will come, but we need to get out and do what we need to do now."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- The hardest questions doctors may face: Who will be saved? Who won’t?
- US FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time
- Bangladesh bringing coronavirus test kits, PPEs from China
- ‘A storm is coming’: Fears of an inmate epidemic as the virus spreads in the jails
- WHO message to youth on coronavirus: ‘You are not invincible’
- What is herd immunity and will it affect the coronavirus pandemic?
- ‘Wash our hands? Some people can’t wash their kids for a week’
- Five children die from measles, around 100 others infected in remote Rangamati villages
- Children and coronavirus: research finds some become seriously ill
- Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus cases
- Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus
- Coronavirus suspect dies in Sylhet hospital
- Second dog in Hong Kong tests positive for Covid-19 virus
- Video shows photojournalist Kajol was being followed before disappearance
- Bangladesh health minister draws flak for crowded coronavirus media briefing
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Doctor detained for spreading coronavirus rumours on social media
- Bangladesh bans foreigners’ arrivals through 11 land ports
- HSC exams postponed amid coronavirus fears