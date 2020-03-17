US tests first coronavirus vaccine

The vaccine cannot cause Covid-19 but contains a harmless genetic code copied from the virus that causes the disease.

"It's been made to a very high standard, using things that we know are safe to use in people and those taking part in the trial will be very closely monitored,” said Dr John Tregoning, an expert in infectious diseases at Imperial College London, UK.

Experts say it will still take many months to know if this vaccine, or others also in research, will work.

Typical vaccines for viruses, such as measles, are made from a weakened or killed virus.

But the mRNA-1273 vaccine is not made from the virus that causes Covid-19.

Instead, it includes a short segment of genetic code copied from the virus that scientists have been able to make in a laboratory.

But even if these initial safety tests go well, it could still take up to 18 months for any potential vaccine to become available for the public.