Home > Health

Two Bangladeshi patients recover from coronavirus infection, no new cases detected: IEDCR

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2020 02:43 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 02:43 PM BdST

Two of the three Bangladeshis who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, have recovered from the infection, according to the government's Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.

No new cases of the virus were detected in the country, IEDCR Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora confirmed.

Bangladesh reported its first confirmed cases of the infection in two men and a woman on Mar 8. Among the patients, two had recently returned from Italy while the other was a relative of one of the returnees.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Flora said the patients were subjected to a second set of tests for the virus with two of them returning negative results.

"I can give you some good news. Yesterday we ran a second test on the three patients. The results for two of them came back negative. Patients can be discharged if they test negative for the virus twice."

"We've said before that they didn't have any health complications. They are healthy. We will release them soon as per the WHO protocol."

A total of eight suspected coronavirus patients are in 'isolation' at different hospitals in the country, she said.

The IEDCR received 3,145 calls related to the novel virus on its hotline in the last 24 hours, according to Flora.

During this time, 24 people came to the IEDCR for assistance with the organisation collecting the samples of 10 of them. The IEDCR has tested a total of 142 specimens so far but none of them returned a positive result. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 22, 2019. REUTERS

Gates, other charities pledge $125m to fight virus

British-Bangladeshi man dies from coronavirus

No new cases in 24 hours: IEDCR

Coronavirus: How is it tested?

Kate Mannle, who recently travelled through South Korea on her way home from a trip to Myanmar, quarantined herself in her home in Seattle, Mar 6, 2020. The New York Times

How to quarantine yourself

Medical workers wearing face masks jump rope as they take a break outside the hotel where they stay, in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 5, 2020. REUTERS

Zero infections in Wuhan by end-March: expert

FILE -- A box of tissues in New York, March 2018. Now that we know that it’s bad to touch our faces, how do we break a habit that most of us didn’t know we had before the coronavirus outbreak made us hyper-aware of how often we do it? (James Nieves/The New York Times)

How to stop touching your face

Workers in protective suits take part in the disinfection of Huanan seafood market, where the novel coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Mar 4, 2020. REUTERS

Researchers identify two types of coronavirus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.