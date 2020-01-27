China testing HIV drug as treatment for new coronavirus, AbbVie says
Reuters
Published: 27 Jan 2020 01:52 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 01:52 AM BdST
China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the new coronavirus that is rapidly spreading, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday.
China health authorities requested the drug to help with the government's efforts to address the crisis, according to Adelle Infante, a spokeswoman for North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie.
Aluvia, which is also known as Kaletra, is a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir.
In guidance published on Thursday, the government said there is no effective anti-virus medicine but suggested taking two lopinavir/ritonavir pills and inhaling a dose of nebulised alpha-interferon twice a day.
Health authorities around the world are racing to prevent a pandemic after more than 2,000 people were infected in China and 56 have died after contracting the virus.
