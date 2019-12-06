Praava Health launches immunohistochemistry lab for cancer diagnosis
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Dec 2019 03:13 AM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2019 03:13 AM BdST
Praava Health has launched its immunohistochemistry (IHC) laboratory for the early detection of cancer to ensure timely treatment.
The recent launch of the lab is part of Praava’s effort to keep up with the latest advancements in medicine globally and make them accessible to healthcare professionals and patients in Bangladesh, the network of family health centres said in a statement on Thursday.
Praava’s laboratory performs analysis of ER, PR, and HER2 proteins in breast cancer detection.
“This immunohistochemistry laboratory and the ER, PR, and HER2 tests will help oncologists to diagnose cancer at an early stage and facilitate proper treatment and even cure for a healthy and prolonged life for cancer patients,” said Dr Zaheed Husain, Praava Health’s Senior Director for Cancer Diagnostics.
“The introduction of this laboratory is another step for us to be aligned with the latest world-class diagnostics services and better treat the overwhelmingly growing number of cancer patients in the country,” added Dr Simeen Akhtar, Praava Health’s Senior Medical Director.
Praava Health is also working to offer several new tests for multiple cancers, including breast, lung, and colorectal, using immunohistochemical tests in the near future.
These tests would be introduced for the first time in Bangladesh to expand treatment options and improve the quality of life for cancer patients, according to the statement.
