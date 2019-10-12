Diabetic Association wants announcement on life-long free insulin for Type-1 diabetes in ‘Mujib Year’

Prof AK Azad Khan, speaking at a workshop on Saturday, said he is expecting such an announcement next year when Bangladesh will celebrate ‘Mujib Year’.

Bangladesh will celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation as Mujib Barsha or Mujib Year through yearlong programmes which will begin on March 17, the birthday of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The programme will end on Mar 26, 2021, the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Prof Khan is a member of the committee formed to celebrate the year.

He said he had already made the proposal at a meeting. “It's just a matter of political decision,” he said, “it may cost the government only Tk 500 million a year to distribute free insulin.”

“But for individual families particularly those who are poor it’s a big burden to buy insulin life long,” he said, adding that many cannot afford it.

“Insulin is a human rights issue for them because they will not survive without this. It's life-saving for them.”

Diabetes in adults as a lifestyle disease or Type-2 diabetes is well-known in Bangladesh. But Type 1, insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin.

So those patients have to depend on insulin since their childhood. Monthly insulin costs around Tk 8,000 at a minimum for a person.

According to Prof Khan, of the total diabetic patients in Bangladesh, about 5 percent are such Type-1 diabetes. Bangladesh does not have national registry of diabetes patients, but estimates suggest there are 7 million people suffer from diabetes in the country.

