Home > Health

Johnson & Johnson reaches $20.4m settlement in bellwether opioids case

  >>Jan Hoffman, The New York Times 

Published: 02 Oct 2019 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 06:19 PM BdST

Johnson & Johnson became the fourth drugmaker to avoid going to trial in the first federal opioids case, announcing Tuesday evening that it had reached a $20.4 million agreement to settle claims raised by two Ohio counties.

Although best known for family-friendly products like baby shampoo and baby powder, the company, through its drug manufacturing division, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, made a fentanyl patch and two versions of an opioid tablet. The company has said that those products accounted for less than 1% of total opioid prescriptions written in the United States.

With the announcement of the settlement in principle, Johnson & Johnson did not admit wrongdoing and said in a statement that it was settling “to avoid the resource demands and uncertainty of a trial as it continues to seek meaningful progress in addressing the nation’s opioid crisis.”

Johnson & Johnson has agreed to give a combined $10 million to Cuyahoga and Summit counties, $5 million to cover the plaintiffs’ legal fees and expenses, and $5.4 in charitable contributions to opioid-related nonprofit programmes in those Northern Ohio counties.

In comparison, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, a large maker of generic opioids, tentatively settled last month for $24 million in cash and $6 million worth of drugs, including addiction treatment medications.

 

 

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, Sep 19, 2019. REUTERS

India defends e-cigarette ban

Burgers are grilled in a pan in New York, June, 2018. The New York Times

Eating less meat is no longer a good advice

Bangladesh bans Saraca’s raw material for Ranitidine

File Photo

Dengue diminishes, but danger lingers

Hasina calls for investment in mental health care

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. Reuters

Indian firm halts US sales of Ranitidine

Bogor declaration urges ban on e-cigarette

‘Total laparoscopic bypass’ at NICVD

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.