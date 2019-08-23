90pc dengue patients returned home from hospitals after recovery

The number of dengue patients who returned home from hospitals until Friday morning was 54,956, the Directorate General of Health Services said.



The hospitals across Bangladesh admitted total 1,446 dengue patients between 8am on Thursday and 8am on Friday, according to the directorate’s Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room.



The number was 1,597 in the previous 24 hours.



A total of 6,035 patients were receiving treatment in the hospitals for dengue on Friday morning.



The hospitals in Dhaka, the epicentre of the outbreak, were treating 689 of the new dengue patients.