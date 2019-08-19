Number of dengue patients in Bangladesh hospitals declining but new cases continue
The rate of patients hospitalised with dengue fever daily has remained between 1,500 and 2,000 for quite a few days, but the total number of patients with the viral fever in hospitals has declined gradually with more getting recovered and released.
The number of patients receiving treatment at different hospitals in Bangladesh on Monday morning was 6,733, including 3,419 in the outbreak’s epicentre Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
The number declined gradually from 7,869 of Aug 14.
The hospitals admitted total 1,615 dengue patients in the 24 hours to Monday morning, including 756 in the capital. The rate was 1,760 in the previous 24 hours.
The total number of dengue patients this year crossed that of last year before August after the ongoing outbreak started along with monsoon in early June.
Bangladesh recorded total 54,797 hospitalised dengue patients so far this year, including 36,336 in the first 18 days of August.
The government confirmed 40 deaths from dengue after review so far this year, but a bdnews24.com count based on reports from doctors and hospitals has put the death toll at 172.
