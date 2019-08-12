Daily rate of dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh falls on Eid day

As many as 8,420 dengue patients, including 4,202 in the outbreak’s epicentre Dhaka, were receiving treatment in hospitals when the country was celebrating Eid-ul-Azha.

The number was 8,754 on the eve of Eid, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients hospitalised so far this year has crossed 43,000, including around 25,000 in the first 11 days of August.

The number of dengue patients hospitalised in Dhaka in the 24 hours to Monday morning fell to 842 from 981 in the previous 24 hours. The amount also dropped to 1,251 from 1,353 outside the capital.

The time to draw a conclusion based on the fall in number of dengue patients has not yet come, according to Samir Kanti Sarker, the director for management information system at the health directorate.

He suggested watching if the rate of admission of dengue patients continues to drop against a continuous rise in the number of released patients for some more days.

The hospitals released a total of 2,841 dengue patients in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

bdnews24.com has recorded 118 fatal dengue cases reported by doctors this year. The government count, which is confirmed through reviews by a committee, has put the death toll at 40.