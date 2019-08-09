Number of hospitalised dengue patients declines in and outside Dhaka

A total of 2,002 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, down from 2,326 recorded in previous 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS.

The number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals was 5 percent lower on Thursday compared with Wednesday. The situation further improved on Friday.

In Dhaka, the number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals was 947 and the figure was 1,055 outside the capital in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday.

In the previous 24 hours, the number was 1,159 in Dhaka and 1,167 outside the capital, indicating that the daily rate of new dengue patients dropped countrywide.

The DGHS estimated that from the beginning of the year until now, 36,668 people infected with the disease were admitted to different hospitals.

As of Friday morning, a total of 8,763 dengue patients were admitted by hospitals across the country. Of them, 5,046 were admitted to 41 public and private hospitals in Dhaka and 3,687 to different hospitals across the country.

This year, 58 people were admitted to hospitals in April, 193 in May, 1,884 in June. In July, it jumped to 16,253. And in the first eight days of August, 18,207 were hospitalised.

The health directorate says the number of people returning home after the treatment is increasing. Of the people suffering from the disease, 75 percent returned home after the treatment.

In the last 24 hours, the hospitals in Dhaka Division witnessed highest dengue patients as the number of the dengue patient admission was 238. On the previous day, 283 new patients were admitted to the hospitals.

Besides, 223 people were admitted to Chattogram Division, 149 to Khulna Division, 167 to Barishal Division, 104 to Rajshahi Division, 70 to Mymensingh Division, 75 to Rangpur Division and 29 to Sylhet Division in the last 24 hours.

The government has confirmed 29 deaths from dengue so far this year after reviewing the fatal cases, but a bdnews24.com count shows dengue has claimed as many as 91 lives.