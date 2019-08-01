Over 1,700 new patients hospitalised as Bangladesh wrestles with dengue outbreak
Published: 01 Aug 2019 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 01 Aug 2019 07:35 PM BdST
The government has recorded 1,712 new dengue patients hospitalised in the 24 hours to Thursday morning as an outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease has continued shattering records.
As many as 1,150 of the new patients diagnosed with dengue are of Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
The total number of infections so far this year has risen to an all-time high of 19,513.
Currently, 3,464 dengue patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the districts outside the capital, where the number is 4,332, as the outbreak has spread all over the country.
The health directorate on Wednesday said 14 people died from dengue so far this year while media reports put the toll at over 50.
Searching for and destroying mosquito breeding places, use of mosquito net as well as repellents, and seeking early consultation when the first signs and symptoms of the disease appear are the most effective ways to prevent and cure dengue.
Dengue causes flu-like symptoms, including piercing headaches, muscle and joint pains, fever and full body rashes. But this year it shows “atypical” symptoms affecting brain, heart, and liver.
Any fever is now suspected to be dengue and people are advised to see doctors.
Doctors suggest taking rest and plenty of fluids such as oral saline, coconut water, juices in fever. Medicines other than paracetamol are restricted without the doctor's advice.
An analysis of the data reveals that men and women in 15 years to 25 years age group are the worst hit, followed by people aged between 25 and 35, and 5 years and 15 years. It means people with active age group are the most affected, causing economic impacts due to hospitalisation.
