Govt halves dengue test charges to Tk 500 amid disease outbreak
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jul 2019 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2019 05:49 PM BdST
The government has fixed charges of dengue tests at a maximum of Tk 500 to drive down the costs of healthcare amid a massive outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.
The decision came after a meeting between the government and owners of private hospitals amid deaths of at least 25 people from dengue.
Government hospitals do the NS1 antigen test for free to determine dengue and now the private hospitals will have to keep the charges at a maximum of Tk 500 for the same test, according to a notice issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.
They can charge a maximum of Tk 400 for the complete blood count or CBC test and Tk 500 for immunoglobulin G (IgG) and immunoglobulin M (IgM) tests.
The announcement came after Abul Kalam Azad, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, met with the owners of private hospitals in Dhaka on Sunday.
“All hospitals will charge the same rates for the three tests to determine dengue. This will be implemented from today,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt halves dengue test charges to Tk 500 amid disease outbreak
- Bangladesh records 683 dengue cases, highest for a day in past month
- Bangladesh has taken control of deadly Hepatitis B control: WHO
- Canada's new cannabis licensing favours richer companies, experts say
- Breast implants linked to rare cancer are recalled worldwide
- Summer may be prime time for first highs
- Dengue menace: Health department wakes up at last
- Govt asks private hospitals, diagnostic centres to charge dengue patients reasonably
- Take joint crash programme to kill dengue mosquito: Expert to Dhaka mayors
- Bangladesh exploring new bio-control strategies to fight off dengue
Most Read
- Jahangirnagar University student dies from dengue
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Langeveldt, Vettroi as bowling coaches
- Fears run deep as dengue spreads beyond Dhaka
- Bangladesh records 683 dengue cases, highest for a day in past month
- PM Hasina sends mangoes to Boris Johnson as gifts
- PBI charges 90 people with killings, arson in Gaibandha
- Four die as pickup van overturns in Noakhali
- WhatsApp to roll out payments feature in India this year
- Bangladesh court bans pasteurised milk for five weeks amid health scare
- Results of 40th BCS preliminary tests published; 20,277 qualify for written exams