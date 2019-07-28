Govt halves dengue test charges to Tk 500 amid disease outbreak 

The decision came after a meeting between the government and owners of private hospitals amid deaths of at least 25 people from dengue.



Government hospitals do the NS1 antigen test for free to determine dengue and now the private hospitals will have to keep the charges at a maximum of Tk 500 for the same test, according to a notice issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.



They can charge a maximum of Tk 400 for the complete blood count or CBC test and Tk 500 for immunoglobulin G (IgG) and immunoglobulin M (IgM) tests.



The announcement came after Abul Kalam Azad, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, met with the owners of private hospitals in Dhaka on Sunday.



“All hospitals will charge the same rates for the three tests to determine dengue. This will be implemented from today,” he said.