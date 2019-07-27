Bangladesh records 683 dengue cases, highest for a day in past month

The Directorate General of Health Services recorded 683 cases of the mosquito-borne disease between 8am Friday and 8am Saturday.

Before this, the directorate recorded the highest number of dengue cases in a day on July 24 when the figure was 663.

Hospitals admitted more than 10,528 dengue patients so far this year and of them, 7,849 returned home after receiving treatment.

A total of 643 people affected by dengue were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, including 233 to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Private hospitals and clinics received 206 dengue patients in the same period.

At least 23 people have died from the mosquito-borne disease so far this year, according to a bdnews24.com count, though the official record has put the death toll at eight.

Experts fear the actual number of dengue patients is much higher as all of them are not recorded officially.

Outside the capital, eight dengue cases were recorded in the districts under Dhaka Division, 27 in Chattogram and five in Sylhet in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

The health directorate recorded 390 dengue cases across Bangladesh, including 374 in the capital in the previous 24 hours.

Hospitals in Dhaka are packed with dengue patients so much amid the outbreak that their relatives have to rush from one hospital to another to get their loved ones urgent medical attention.

The government hospitals, including the DMCH, are keeping dengue patients on the floors and corridors with the beds fully booked while the doctors are struggling to attend to so many patients.