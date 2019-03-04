Home > Health

Top Indian cardiologist Dr Shetty praises Bangladesh doctors as he calls on Hasina

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Mar 2019 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 08:18 PM BdST

Celebrated Indian cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty has praised the Bangladeshi doctors who have treated Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

His appreciation came when he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office on Monday in Dhaka, according to PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

After consulting the doctors of  Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU, Dr Shetty suggested sending him abroad for better treatment.

On Monday noon, he arrived in Dhaka to give his 'opinion' on the treatment of Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, who was admitted to BSMMU’s CCU with heart complications.

After examining Quader, Dr Shetty, founder of Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, called on the prime minister.

“The Bangladeshi doctors treated him very well… you cannot expect more than that in developing countries, " Karim quoted Dr Shetty as saying.

The prime minister thanked Dr Shetty for coming to Bangladesh at such a short notice responding to the call for the treatment of Quader.

“I was eagerly waiting to hear your opinion about the treatment of Obaidul Quader,” she told the cardiologist.

In response, Shetty told Hasina, “I will come to Bangladesh whenever you call me.”

Hasina also spoke to Shetty about Bangladesh's medical education.

Referring to the establishment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University as the country's first medical university during her leadership, the prime minister said work on establishing two more medical universities in Chittagong and Rajshahi is almost complete.

The Indian cardiologist appreciated Bangladesh’s tremendous development under her leadership.

Dr Shetty is a cardiac surgeon with around 34 years of experience and has performed approximately 15,000 surgeries.

He is the recipient of a number of awards and honours, including the 'Padma Shri' and 'Padma Bhushan' Awards in 2003 and 2012 respectively from the government of India.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dr Shetty praises Bangladesh doctors

One fall in five among older adults results in a serious injury, and older people are less able to recover from the trauma physically and emotionally. The New York Times

How to minimise the risk of falling

FILE PHOTO: A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) bucket of mixed fried and grilled chicken is seen in this picture illustration taken April 6, 2017. Reuters

Mongolia suspending KFC for food poisoning inquiry

Dr Alka Kanaya, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, Feb 6, 2019. Heart disease is the leading killer of adults nationwide, and South Asians, the second fastest-growing ethnic group in America, have a higher death rate from the disease than any other ethnic group. (Katrina Britney Davis/The New York Times)

A troubling link for South Asians

Bangladeshi to chair WHO committee

22m children will get vitamin A on Saturday

File photo: Doctors and medical staff work during knee prosthesis surgery in an operation room at the hospital of the Canton of Nidwalden in Stans, Oct 27, 2011. REUTERS

Awake on the operating table

Human immunoglobulin tests HIV negative: China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.