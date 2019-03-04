Top Indian cardiologist Dr Shetty praises Bangladesh doctors as he calls on Hasina
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 08:06 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 08:18 PM BdST
Celebrated Indian cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty has praised the Bangladeshi doctors who have treated Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.
His appreciation came when he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office on Monday in Dhaka, according to PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.
After consulting the doctors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU, Dr Shetty suggested sending him abroad for better treatment.
On Monday noon, he arrived in Dhaka to give his 'opinion' on the treatment of Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, who was admitted to BSMMU’s CCU with heart complications.
After examining Quader, Dr Shetty, founder of Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, called on the prime minister.
“The Bangladeshi doctors treated him very well… you cannot expect more than that in developing countries, " Karim quoted Dr Shetty as saying.
The prime minister thanked Dr Shetty for coming to Bangladesh at such a short notice responding to the call for the treatment of Quader.
“I was eagerly waiting to hear your opinion about the treatment of Obaidul Quader,” she told the cardiologist.
In response, Shetty told Hasina, “I will come to Bangladesh whenever you call me.”
Hasina also spoke to Shetty about Bangladesh's medical education.
Referring to the establishment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University as the country's first medical university during her leadership, the prime minister said work on establishing two more medical universities in Chittagong and Rajshahi is almost complete.
The Indian cardiologist appreciated Bangladesh’s tremendous development under her leadership.
Dr Shetty is a cardiac surgeon with around 34 years of experience and has performed approximately 15,000 surgeries.
He is the recipient of a number of awards and honours, including the 'Padma Shri' and 'Padma Bhushan' Awards in 2003 and 2012 respectively from the government of India.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Top Indian cardiologist Dr Shetty praises Bangladesh doctors as he calls on Hasina
- How to minimise the risk of falling
- Mongolia to suspend KFC outlets for inquiry after food poisoning reports
- A troubling link for South Asians
- Bangladeshi expert Prof Mahmudur Rahman to chair WHO committee
- Vitamin A Plus campaign for 22 million children on Saturday
- Awake on the operating table
- China says tests of human immunoglobulin are HIV negative
- Doctors introducing kidney transplant from brain-dead donors in Bangladesh
- Greece’s 10 years of economic crisis take toll on mental health
Most Read
- Ailing Obaidul Quader reaches Singapore for advanced heart treatment
- Renowned cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty arrives in Dhaka to examine AL’s Quader
- India’s military, ailing and poor, nears its brink
- Obaidul Quader is now ‘conscious’
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
- Top Indian cardiologist Dr Shetty praises Bangladesh doctors as he calls on Hasina
- Biman hijack: Five security personnel suspended, Air Force sergeant closed
- Met Office forecasts storms, heat and floods in March
- Tamim, Soumya and Mahmudullah make gains in ICC Test rankings
- Biplab Barua, Moshiur Humayun named prime minister's special assistants