Top Indian cardiologist Dr Shetty praises Bangladesh doctors as he calls on Hasina

His appreciation came when he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office on Monday in Dhaka, according to PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

After consulting the doctors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU, Dr Shetty suggested sending him abroad for better treatment.

On Monday noon, he arrived in Dhaka to give his 'opinion' on the treatment of Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, who was admitted to BSMMU’s CCU with heart complications.

After examining Quader, Dr Shetty, founder of Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, called on the prime minister.

“The Bangladeshi doctors treated him very well… you cannot expect more than that in developing countries, " Karim quoted Dr Shetty as saying.

The prime minister thanked Dr Shetty for coming to Bangladesh at such a short notice responding to the call for the treatment of Quader.

“I was eagerly waiting to hear your opinion about the treatment of Obaidul Quader,” she told the cardiologist.

In response, Shetty told Hasina, “I will come to Bangladesh whenever you call me.”

Hasina also spoke to Shetty about Bangladesh's medical education.

Referring to the establishment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University as the country's first medical university during her leadership, the prime minister said work on establishing two more medical universities in Chittagong and Rajshahi is almost complete.

The Indian cardiologist appreciated Bangladesh’s tremendous development under her leadership.

Dr Shetty is a cardiac surgeon with around 34 years of experience and has performed approximately 15,000 surgeries.

He is the recipient of a number of awards and honours, including the 'Padma Shri' and 'Padma Bhushan' Awards in 2003 and 2012 respectively from the government of India.