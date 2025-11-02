Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 03, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh records 5 dengue deaths, 1,162 hospital admissions in a day

Dhaka North City Corporation has seen the highest infection rates, where 261 patients were admitted

Dengue: 5 die, 1,162 hospitalised

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 02 Nov 2025, 08:30 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2025, 08:30 PM

Related Stories
Dengue: No deaths, 651 hospitalised
Dengue: No deaths, 651 hospitalised
Read More
Haaland shines as Man City beat Bournemouth
Haaland shines as Man City beat Bournemouth
India beat S Africa to lift maiden Women's WC title
India beat S Africa to lift maiden Women's WC title
Hamas to hand over 3 more hostage bodies
Hamas to hand over 3 more hostage bodies
IMF advises against rate cut if inflation above 7%
IMF advises against rate cut if inflation above 7%
Read More
Opinion

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world

Julian Francis

How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
Read More