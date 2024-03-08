'Kung Fu Panda' is back with some help from 'The Six Million Dollar Man'

Jack Black's dumpling obsessed bear is back in the latest instalment of the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise after an eight-year hiatus.

Getting back into the character of Po after such a length of time wasn't difficult for Black. He just had to remember a few things.

"I mean, I do have to prepare... remembering what it was like when I was a kid and the things that I loved. What do I love as much as Po loves Kung Fu? What did I love that much? And the answer is 'The Six Million Dollar Man'. It was my favorite show," Black told Reuters, referring to the 1970s series.

"There was a bionic man and I just loved that show. I watched it once a week every week and I also loved 'The Hulk'... I would pretend to be bionic and I would draw pictures of bionic man and that's what Po is all about, that youthful enthusiasm. You can hear it creeping into my voice already and it's as simple as that, just remember your childhood exuberance."