'The Color Purple' cast tops NAACP Image Awards

While "The Color Purple" actor Danielle Brooks didn't take home the Oscar for best supporting actress at the Oscars last weekend, she and cast members took home the NAACP Image award on Saturday for outstanding motion picture.

On the red carpet, Brooks told Reuters that out of all her accolades, she's most grateful to the NAACP awards for acknowledging "The Color Purple" team with several nominations.

"If nobody is gonna see us, I'm glad that our people see us," she said, referencing the film's lack of nominations throughout the 2024 awards season.

While Hollywood has made progress on diversifying talent and storytelling since the 2015 outcry of #OscarsSoWhite - when all 20 acting nominations went to white actors - the pace of change still has not levelled the playing field for some.

Most recently, indigenous actor Lily Gladstone lost to Emma Stone for the best actress Oscar despite Gladstone being the awards frontrunner, having won the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for her role in "Killers of the Flower Moon."