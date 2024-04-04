'The First Omen' fearlessly features graphic female bodies

For “The First Omen” director Arkasha Stevenson, it was imperative to create a fearsome film focused on female body horror, including graphic birthing scenes.

“It was really important to us to not shy away from the imagery of the female body,” Stevenson told Reuters, ahead of the film's premiere in theatres on Friday.

Her vision almost did not materialise, however, when a birthing scene showing a woman’s vagina was almost taken out.

The graphic scene is what turned the film’s rating from NC-17 to R due to the body imagery.

It was vital to Stevenson to keep the scene and the R-rating for a chance to boldly depict a woman's body.

“The shot really encapsulated the themes of the film for us, and we felt that without this image, the film would be a lesser version of itself,” she added.