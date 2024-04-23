Taiwan rattled by dozens of quakes, but no major damage

Taiwan's quake-hit eastern county of Hualien was rattled by dozens of aftershocks late on Monday and early on Tuesday, but only minor damage was reported and no casualties and major chipmaker TSMC said it saw no impact on operations.

Largely rural and sparsely populated Hualien was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Apr 3 that killed at least 14 people, and there have been more than 1,000 aftershocks since.