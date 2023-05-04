Dhaka gets its first heat officer. What's her task ahead?

Bushra Afreen, the daughter of Mayor Atiqul Islam, has been appointed as Dhaka North City Corporation’s first chief heat officer at a time when life in the capital is seeking some respite from record-breaking scorching temperatures.

But the question is how she can protect people from the searing heat in Dhaka, a city of concrete brought to its knees by the adverse effects of climate change.

As the first step, Bushra will start by working to raise awareness among people.

“We will begin a heat messaging programme to create awareness among citizens as it is the first step of prevention. We will prioritise the safety of elders, children, pregnant women and people who are ill. Our people don’t really know about the effects of extreme heat,” she said.

Bushra graduated in global development studies from Canada. She previously worked as an executive officer at Shakti Foundation, a nongovernmental development organisation in Bangladesh.