Domestic worker accuses Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni of assault

The househelp alleges she was beaten up after Pori Moni’s child had taken a fall

A domestic worker has filed a police complaint alleging that Bangladeshi film actress Pori Moni assaulted her.

On Thursday, a woman named Pinky Akhter arrived at Dhaka’s Vatara Police Station, accusing Pori Moni of physically assaulting her after the actress's child “took a fall” at her home, said Arifur Islam, sub-inspector of Vatara Police Station.

Md Mazharul Islam, chief of Vatara Police Station, confirmed that an investigation was underway following the complaint.

“One of her housemaids has complained of torture at Pori Moni’s house,” the officer said.

“The complaint is being investigated.”

Pori Moni, whose real name is Shamsunnahar Smriti, declined attempts to reach her for comments over the phone.

Pori Moni, a popular figure in the film industry known for her outspoken presence both on and off screen, has recently signed on to star in a new film titled Golap, where she is set to portray a character named Rupa.

The contract was inked on Jan 31.

She has also completed filming for Dodor Golpo, a project currently awaiting release.