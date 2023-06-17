Ominous sign for Bangladesh as bordering Assam hit by early monsoon flash flood

Heavy rain at the beginning of monsoon has triggered a flash flood in parts of India’s Assam, a worrying sign for Bangladesh as a similar situation last year caused what was widely viewed as the worst flooding in the country in over a century.

At least 34,189 people from 11 districts of Assam have been affected so far, the Indian Express reports.

Assam is considered the upstream of the Barak River, which divides into two major rivers downstream in Bangladesh - Surma and Kushiyara. Overflowing water from the Barak tends to move downstream to Bangladesh, especially the Haor or back swamp region.

The greater Sylhet region, which includes the districts of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and Kishoreganj, is considered the back swamp region.

Monsoon started in Assam on Jun 10 and an average rainfall of 41 mm in 24 hours was recorded as of Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The Indian Met Office also predicted moderate rainfall over the next five days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places.