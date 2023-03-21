How a community is striving to protect a natural forest in Bandarban

The forest teems with massive, century-old trees with sprawling roots as a smattering of towering dead wood cast haunting shadows across the ground. The villagers could not name all of the trees in the forest but said some of them died of 'old age'. Large stones cover almost the entire surface of the hill, storing water for the dry season.

In 2016, a group of environmental workers from Dhaka came to survey the natural forest, says Longi Mro, a resident of Kapru Mro Para. After a few days, they reported finding 99 species of trees.

Villagers said they chop down trees in other forests or private gardens for wood to build their houses. But the trees in the natural forest are off-limits to them. Not even a stone can be removed for fear of losing the forest.

The forest was once home to various types of wildlife, according to Longi Mro. "Even three years ago, a tiger was found here. It attacked a pig at a villager's house at night. Some people, including the owner of the house, beat the tiger to death.

"It was not clear where the tiger had suddenly come from. Many deer and bears also roamed the forest. But you can't find them anymore."

The forest was much denser around 30-40 years ago, filled with tall trees that could block the sunlight, according to him.