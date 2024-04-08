4 arrested, jeep seized over Bandarban bank robberies

Four people, including three members of the Bawm ethnic minority, have been arrested over the bank robberies in Bandarban’s Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas. A jeep has also been seized.

Three of them were arrested from the Reicha Checkpost area of the Bandarban-Chattogram road on Sunday night, while the fourth was arrested from Thanchi’s T&T Para on Monday afternoon, said Bandarban police in a statement on Monday.

The detainees have been identified as Bhannu Nuam Bawm from Roangchhari Upazila’s Sadar Union, Jimineu Bawm and Ame Loncheo Bawm from Thanchi’s Sadar Upazila’s Singthalangi Para, and Kafil Uddin from Thanchi Sadar Union’s T&T Para.

Jimineu and Ame Loncheo are brother and sister. They are currently being interrogated.

Bandarban police said Kafil was the driver of a white Volvo jeep used during the Thanchi bank robberies. He has been taken to court.