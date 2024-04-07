    বাংলা

    ‘Criminals’ arrested, weapons recovered in hill district raid, says army chief

    SM Shafiuddin Ahmed says the KNF had taken advantage of peace negotiations

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 7 April 2024, 08:23 AM
    Updated : 7 April 2024, 08:23 AM

    Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed says law enforcers have apprehended ‘criminals’ and recovered weapons in raids on the hill districts.

    “Everyone is working to their fullest to dispel public anxiety,” he told the media during a visit to Bandarban following the robberies, kidnapping, and gunfire in Bandarban’s Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas two days ago.

    “We are doing all we can. You may have heard that our law enforcers succeeded in apprehending a few criminals last night and some weapons have been recovered.”

    Ahmed lamented that the government had ‘trusted’ the Kuki-Chin National Front, aka the Bawm Party, during peace talks while they had ‘conspired’ internally.

    Still, the Bangladesh Army is ‘fully capable’ of dealing with the new situation in the hill region due to the KNF’s activity in the past few days, he said.

    “At the beginning, we trusted them a bit. We thought that, as peace negotiations were ongoing and had not ended, things would remain peaceful. But they created this unrest in the middle of [these talks].”

    “The necessary steps are being taken. Inshallah, the people will have peace once again and they will see that there is no place for criminals in Bangladesh.”

    More to follow

