Man dies as bus crashes into tree in Sirajganj, causing the roof to fly off

A man has died and seven others have been injured after the roof of a bus flew off when the vehicle crashed into a tree in Sirajganj’s Shahjadpur Upazila.

The incident occurred on the Bogura-Nagarbari highway in the Upazila’s Tetiarkandi area around 6:30am on Monday, said Hatikumrul Highway Police Station Inspector Monirul Islam.

The dead man has been identified as 24-year-old Al Shamim, a native of Pabna’s Sujanagar Upazila.

The injured have been admitted to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex, according to the police.

“A Dhaka-bound C-Line Paribahan bus from Pabna veered out of control and crashed into a roadside tree. The roof of the vehicle ripped off under the influence of the crash,” Islam said.

“Eight passengers wounded in the incident were taken to the hospital where a doctor declared Shamim dead.”

The bus was seized after the incident, but the driver and his assistant managed to flee, the police officer added.