    বাংলা

    Baldwin, 'Rust' producers settle with slain cinematographer's estate

    Baldwin was rehearsing with a revolver when it fired a live round that hit the Ukrainian cinematographer

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Oct 2022, 04:14 PM
    Updated : 5 Oct 2022, 04:14 PM

    Actor Alec Baldwin and producers for the Western "Rust" have reached a settlement with the estate of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead on set during filming last year, Deadline reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from Hutchins' husband.

    "We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," said Matthew Hutchins was quoted by the entertainment news website as saying.

    As part of the deal, Hutchins said that he will become executive producer of the movie and that it will resume filming in January. Filming had been taking place in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

    Baldwin and others could face criminal charges over Hutchins' death, a New Mexico prosecutor said in September. Investigators have focused on determining who handled the pistol Baldwin fired during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

    Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set.

    Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas, told Variety: "We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."

    RELATED STORIES
    Will Smith's first movie since Oscars slap to be released in December
    First Will Smith movie since Oscar slap set for December
    'Emancipation', which tells the story of a man who escapes from slavery, was filmed before Smith attacked Rock on stage in February
    Kim Kardashian settles SEC crypto charge, to pay $1.26m
    Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26m in crypto charge settlement
    The US Securities and Exchange Commission accused the reality television star and influencer of unlawfully touting a crypto security
    Baby bombshell: Shakib, Bubly announce they have a son together
    Shakib, Bubly drop baby bombshell
    The actors shared photos of their two-year-old son on social media, putting an end to years of speculation about them having an affair
    Comedian Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after seven years
    Trevor Noah to leave 'The Daily Show' after 7 years
    The South African did not mention his exact departure date and there's little indication about his successor

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher