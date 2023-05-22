'May December' director: women pay higher price than men for breaking rules

Todd Haynes' new romantic drama "May December" shines a critical spotlight on the way women who break society's rules are held to much stricter standards than badly behaving men.

In the movie, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night, Julianne Moore plays a woman whose relationship with a 13-year-old boy drew national tabloid headlines.

"We expect this of men, these transgressions. We don't of women. And we think 'what about her family? What about her kids?'" Haynes said on Sunday. "So the women are also burdened with an extra and unequal amount of criticism when this is the very same thing that can happen with people."

The couple are still together two decades later when an actor - played by Natalie Portman - inserts herself into their life to prepare for a starring role in the film version of Moore's story.