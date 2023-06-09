    বাংলা

    Disney's Hotstar makes viewing cricket tournaments free for Indian mobile users

    Hotstar said it will offer the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments at no cost to users

    Reuters
    Published : 9 June 2023, 08:02 AM
    Updated : 9 June 2023, 08:02 AM

    Walt Disney Co's Hotstar will offer free streaming of cricket tournaments in India on mobile devices, a move similar to its top rival JioCinema, as it aims to court more users in the cricket-crazy country.

    Hotstar on Friday said it will offer the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments at no cost to users.

    The company lost the streaming rights for the highly popular Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament to Reliance Industries' JioCinema earlier this year.

    Research firm CLSA estimated that Hotstar's subscriber base shrank by nearly 5 million users following the move.

    JioCinema, which made the tournament free to watch, clocked a record 1.47 billion digital views in the first weekend of the tournament.

    While JioCinema is preparing to start charging users for its content, it plans to keep IPL streaming free, Jyoti Deshpande, president of Reliance's media and content business, told Bloomberg in an April Interview.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, pose for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in Twenty20 World Cup super 12 stage in Dubai, in Ahmedabad, India, Oct 23, 2021.
    Asia Cup fate to be decided during IPL final
    Cricket chiefs from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan would attend the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, where a final decision would be taken
    Pakistan Cricket Team/Facebook
    Pakistan may boycott World Cup if it loses Asia Cup hosting rights: PCB
    India, citing safety concerns, have ruled out travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup as PCB offered to let them play their matches in the UAE
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v New Zealand - Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 24, 2022 New Zealand's Trent Boult reacts
    Boult in line for NZ WC squad despite contract snub
    The pacer was not included in New Zealand's updated list of contracted players but had instead signed a ‘casual playing agreement’
    The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010.
    ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation
    India have declined to tour Pakistan for September's Asia Cup and want the entire tournament be held in a neutral country

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps