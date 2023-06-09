Disney's Hotstar makes viewing cricket tournaments free for Indian mobile users

Walt Disney Co's Hotstar will offer free streaming of cricket tournaments in India on mobile devices, a move similar to its top rival JioCinema, as it aims to court more users in the cricket-crazy country.

Hotstar on Friday said it will offer the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments at no cost to users.

The company lost the streaming rights for the highly popular Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament to Reliance Industries' JioCinema earlier this year.