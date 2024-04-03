Students boycott BUET exams on Wednesday to keep campus free of student politics

Students at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology have boycotted their exams on Wednesday to push for their demand to keep the campus free of political activities.

Students had previously boycotted exams on Mar 30 and Mar 31 to demand punishment for Chhatra League members who had broken the institution’s ban on student politics on campus.

Few students could be seen on the BUET campus on Wednesday morning, but the university administration’s offices were open. Office work was continuing as normal.