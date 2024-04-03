    বাংলা

    Students boycott BUET exams on Wednesday to keep campus free of student politics

    Students had also boycotted exams on Mar 30 and Mar 31 over the demand

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 April 2024, 10:06 AM
    Updated : 3 April 2024, 10:06 AM

    Students at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology have boycotted their exams on Wednesday to push for their demand to keep the campus free of political activities.

    Students had previously boycotted exams on Mar 30 and Mar 31 to demand punishment for Chhatra League members who had broken the institution’s ban on student politics on campus.

    Few students could be seen on the BUET campus on Wednesday morning, but the university administration’s offices were open. Office work was continuing as normal.

    A term final for BUET’s 18th batch was scheduled for Wednesday, students said. But they are boycotting the exam as part of their movement. Many BUET students have headed home as no more classes or exams are scheduled before Eid.

    BUET Exam Controller Prof Mohammad Imamul Hassan Bhuiyan was not at his office to answer questions regarding the situation. He could not be reached on his phone either.

    BUET Vice Chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder kept several journalists waiting for around two hours at his office before leaving without making a statement.

