Hollywood writers try to strike a love match while picketing

"We get to go out, picket like we're supposed to, and maybe meet the love of our lives," Altman added. "Isn't every story about love in the end?"

The event was organized by "Family Guy" writer Jaydi Samuels Kuba, who also runs a matchmaking business.

"For us, this was just a fun opportunity for writers just to meet each other without the pressures of having to have crazy work hours," Kuba said.

Picketers interested in romance displayed coloured ribbons. Pink indicated interest in dating women, blue was for men and purple was for openness to everyone.

The ribbons were tied around picket signs, wrists and even matched with certain outfits.

"Love, Victor" writer Van B Nguyen, 37, said she thought it was a fun idea to combine fighting for change with fighting for love.