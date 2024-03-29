'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan to be given knighthood

British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan, fresh from his Oscar victory for historical drama "Oppenheimer", will receive a knighthood from Britain for services to film.

His wife and film producer Emma Thomas will receive a damehood, the female equivalent of a knighthood, the British government said on Thursday in a list of honours recommended by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that also included Conservative politicians and tech industry leaders.

"Oppenheimer", a blockbuster biopic about the race to build the first atomic bomb, claimed seven Academy Awards earlier this month, including the best picture trophy and Nolan's first best director Academy Award. His career includes other highly regarded films such as "Interstellar," "Inception", "Dunkirk" and the Batman trilogy.

Nolan wrote the screenplay for "Oppenheimer" and produced the film with Thomas.