Brendan Fraser wins best actor Oscar for ‘The Whale’

Brendan Fraser won his first Academy Award on Sunday for his performance as a 600-pound (270-kg) gay man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter in “The Whale.”

Fraser was already touted as an Oscar contender when Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller premiered at last summer’s Venice Film Festival. The film was adapted from Samuel Hunter's 2012 play of the same name.

"I’m grateful to Darren Aronofsky for throwing me a creative lifeline and hauling me aboard the good ship, 'The Whale," said Fraser in accepting the Oscar.