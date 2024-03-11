    বাংলা

    Emma Stone wins second career Oscar for 'Poor Things'

    Stone has said the role of Bella Baxter was her favorite of her career

    Reuters
    Published : 11 March 2024, 02:34 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 02:34 AM

    Emma Stone claimed her second Academy Award on Sunday, winning the best actress trophy for her role as a woman revived from the dead in the dark comedy "Poor Things."

    The 35-year-old actress scored her first Oscar for 2016 musical "La La Land."

    In the Frankenstein-inspired "Poor Things," Stone played Bella Baxter, a woman who is reanimated after suicide by a mad scientist (Willem Dafoe).

    The movie chronicles Bella's dramatic self-discovery and liberation - much of it through sex - first with a flamboyant lawyer played by Mark Ruffalo, then with a succession of clients in a Paris brothel. Bella grows increasingly independent as she journeys through a surreal version of 19th-century Europe.

    Stone has said the role was her favorite of her career. The actress said she admired Bella's curiosity and her appreciation for the good and the bad.

    In "La La Land," Stone sang and danced in her role as a struggling actress opposite Ryan Gosling in a movie that celebrated old Hollywood.

    She also was nominated for best supporting actress for 2014 film "Birdman" and 2018 drama "The Favourite."

    Known for her red hair and wide eyes, Stone had a breakthrough role in 2007's raunchy comedy "Superbad." She also has starred in "The Help" and "The Amazing Spider-Man."

    "Poor Things" was released by Searchlight Pictures, a unit of Walt Disney.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor for "Oppenheimer" during the Oscars show at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.
    Cillian Murphy wins best actor Oscar for 'Oppenheimer'
    The win caps a successful awards season for the 47-year-old Irish actor, who also picked up a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild award
    An Oscar statue is covered in plastic as preparations continue for the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, March 9, 2024.
    Who are the nominees for this year's Oscars?
    The winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood on Sunday
    Tiffany Pierre and Gregory Guiot, a couple from Belgium's Wallonia region, go for a walk with their dog Talia and Oscar, an 80-kg wild boar which lives with them at their home, after the animal was rescued during a hunting trip with their dog when it was a 700-gram boar, in Laneuville, Belgium February 12, 2024.
    Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar
    Gregory Guiot discovered the boar they call Oscar as a small piglet during a hunting trip with his dogs
    Actress Nusraat Faria hospitalised in Dhaka
    Actress Nusraat Faria hospitalised
    In a post on Facebook, the actress said she fell unconscious at her residence but did not mention the nature of her illness

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman