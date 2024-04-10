‘Absence of Eden’ cast and creators highlight humanity of immigrants

"I'm a woman of colour and my children also are children of colour and they're sons of an immigrant as well, so you always think about those shoulda, coulda, woulda, what if?," Saldana said.

"I think living in that sort of hypothetical, unimaginable sort of place is what compelled Marco and myself to want to add something to this conversation."

The Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment thriller film directed by Perego focuses on a migrant woman named Esmee played by Saldana trying to escape a ruthless cartel and set up a new life in the United States. It also digs into the conflicted life of Shipp, an ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agent working on the border, played by American Garrett Hedlund.