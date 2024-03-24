    বাংলা

    Mother of actress Puja Chery dies

    Jhorna Roy passed away at her home in Dhaka’s Matikata

    Glitz Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 March 2024, 11:31 AM
    Updated : 24 March 2024, 11:31 AM

    Jhorna Roy, the mother of Dhaka-based film actress Puja Chery, has died.

    She passed away at her home in Dhaka’s Matikata on Sunday.

    Abdul Aziz, the head of Jazz Multimedia, informed Glitz about her death.

    “She [Jhorna] had diabetes,” said Aziz. “Auntie was also suffering from some other health complications. She had been in hospital for quite some time. When her condition improved, she was brought back home. She was continuing her treatment at home.”

    Puja wrote a long post on Facebook about her mother’s passing.

    In her post, Puja said she felt she was all alone after losing her mother.

    A few days ago, Puja had taken to Facebook with news of her mother’s illness, asking her followers for their prayers.

    Puja, who began as a child actor, made her debut in the 2018 film ‘Noor Jahan’.

    She also starred in ‘Poramon 2’, ‘Dahan’ and ‘Jinn’, which premiered during Eid-ul-Fitr last year.

