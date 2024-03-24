Mother of actress Puja Chery dies

Jhorna Roy, the mother of Dhaka-based film actress Puja Chery, has died.

She passed away at her home in Dhaka’s Matikata on Sunday.

Abdul Aziz, the head of Jazz Multimedia, informed Glitz about her death.

“She [Jhorna] had diabetes,” said Aziz. “Auntie was also suffering from some other health complications. She had been in hospital for quite some time. When her condition improved, she was brought back home. She was continuing her treatment at home.”