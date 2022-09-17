Comedian Rony, burnt in balloon explosion, is ‘able to talk’ as his condition improves

Stand-up comedian and actor Abu Hena Rony, burnt in a gas balloon explosion at a cultural event, has consumed a liquid diet as his condition is “improving”.
Doctors, however, say that he is not yet out of danger.
Rony’s aide Sadik Al Hasan said on Saturday the comedian was now “able to speak and appeared better”.
Rony and several others were injured during the incident at the event organised at Gazipur Police Lines to celebrate four years of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.
The other victims were identified as Mosharraf Hossain, Zillur Rahman, Imran Hossain and Rubel Hossain.
Rony, a patient with burns of 25 percent of the body surface, was not yet out of danger, according to Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. He suffered burns to his hands, chest, throat, and airways.
“We are not giving up hope. We can’t say anything before two to three days. But the burns to his airways are not severe.”
He said Rony’s family did not say if they were planning to take him abroad for advanced medical treatment.
Rony’s aide Sadik said it appeared the actor’s condition was “not critical enough” to send him abroad.
He said Rony was being treated in a step-down unit (SDU) instead of a ward or cabin to avoid his fans.
Rony, who also works as a presenter and model, won the Zee Bangla comedy show Mirakkel season 6 jointly.
Mir Afsar Ali or Mir, a popular Indian radio jockey, television anchor, singer, comedian and actor who hosts Mirakkel, requested everyone to keep Rony in their prayers in a Facebook post, saying the Bangladeshi comedian was strong enough to survive the accident.