Comedian Rony, burnt in balloon explosion, is ‘able to talk’ as his condition improves

Stand-up comedian and actor Abu Hena Rony, burnt in a gas balloon explosion at a cultural event, has consumed a liquid diet as his condition is “improving”.

Doctors, however, say that he is not yet out of danger.

Rony’s aide Sadik Al Hasan said on Saturday the comedian was now “able to speak and appeared better”.

Rony and several others were injured during the incident at the event organised at Gazipur Police Lines to celebrate four years of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.

The other victims were identified as Mosharraf Hossain, Zillur Rahman, Imran Hossain and Rubel Hossain.