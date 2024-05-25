Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 25, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

As Cannes Film Festival nears end, who will win the top prize?

Jury president Gerwig, the ‘Barbie’ director, will decide along with eight others which of the 22 films to award the Palme d'Or on Saturday evening

Who will win the top prize at Cannes?
Cast members Mahsa Rostami and Setareh Maleki hold pictures of cast members Iranian actors Soheila Golestani and Missagh Zareh next to director Mohammad Rasoulof and cast members Amineh Arani and Niousha Akhshi, as they pose during a photocall for the film "The Seed of the Sacred Fig" (Les Graines du figuier sauvage) in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 25, 2024. REUTERS

Miranda Murray

Reuters

Published : 25 May 2024, 03:36 PM

Updated : 25 May 2024, 03:36 PM

Related Stories
How 2nd wave feminism marked ‘Star Trek’ fashion
How 2nd wave feminism marked ‘Star Trek’ fashion
'Challengers' tests friendship bonds of complex trio
'Challengers' tests friendship bonds of complex trio
Selena Gomez relieved focus on 'Emilia Perez,' not personal life
Selena Gomez relieved focus on 'Emilia Perez,' not personal life
Francis Coppola's opus 'Megalopolis' finally debuts at Cannes
Francis Coppola's opus 'Megalopolis' finally debuts at Cannes
Read More
Over 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since Jan
Over 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since Jan
Pakistani Christian community attacked after blasphemy accusation
Pakistani Christian community attacked after blasphemy accusation
Anar died from chloroform poisoning: police
Anar died from chloroform poisoning: police
Ramaphosa promises to 'do better'
Ramaphosa promises to 'do better'
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More