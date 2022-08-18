Marvel's She-Hulk hopes Disney+ fans like her when she's angry

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is the latest Marvel Comics superhero to get the TV series treatment.

Tatiana Maslany stars as Jen Walters, who struggles to embrace her Hulk-like superpowers and instead wants to continue her life as a high-powered attorney.

Maslany, though, wishes Marvel fans don't see it as "the female superhero show" when it begins streaming on Walt Disney Co's Disney+ on Thursday.