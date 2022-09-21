'Star Wars' series 'Andor' looks at everyday life under the Empire

The 12-episode series aims to answer the question of "what was the life like for people to be willing to sacrifice everything for a cause, you know? I don't think we've seen that," Luna said.

"I don't think we've been in the most intimate life of the people that were having to live under the control of the Empire. What was those dark times, you know? In terms of the every day life, now we're going to realise that," he added.

"Andor" is set five years before the events of "Rogue One," in which Luna's character sacrifices himself for the greater good. Disney has already ordered a second season that will lead up to the beginning of the movie.

"I think the key thing is that we try to make this all real," said Tony Gilroy, writer of "Rogue One" and "Andor."