Alec Baldwin's lawyer says state's 'Rust' shooting probe clears actor
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Apr 2022 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2022 10:23 PM BdST
A lawyer for Alec Baldwin said on Thursday that an investigation by New Mexico has cleared his client of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," pointing out that its report stated the actor believed his gun held only dummy rounds.
New Mexico's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau on Wednesday released the findings of a six-month investigation of the shooting during the filming of the Western movie last October. It blasted Rust Movie Productions LLC for "wilful" safety lapses leading to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and fined the company $137,000, the maximum amount possible.
In response to the findings, Baldwin's attorneys said in a statement that his authority on the production was limited to approving script changes and creative casting and that he had no authority over matters that were subject to the investigation.
"We appreciate that the report exonerates Mr Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds," the statement posted on Baldwin's Instagram account said. "We are pleased that the New Mexico officials have clarified these critical issues."
The agency was not immediately available to comment on the statement.
Hutchins was killed during a rehearsal when a revolver that Baldwin was holding fired a live round that passed through her and struck the movie's director Joel Souza in the shoulder, wounding him.
The investigation found the production firm had been aware that firearm safety procedures were not being followed and demonstrated "plain indifference" to the hazards, the New Mexico Environment Department said in a statement.
Rust Movie Productions spokesman Stefan Friedman said in a statement on Wednesday that the company disagreed with the findings and planned to appeal.
The probe found that Rust management ignored concerns raised by crew members about firearm and pyrotechnics misfires on set.
The report said Rust management failed to give staff responsible for firearms safety sufficient time to inspect ammunition received to ensure no live rounds were present.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and the Santa Fe County District Attorney have ongoing criminal investigations into the death of the cinematographer.
- Depp to face questioning in defamation case
- Depp testifies that ex-wife bullied him
- Depp to return to stand in defamation case
- ‘Frontline’ review: Why the climate changed but we didn’t
- 'Fantastic Beasts 3' opens to franchise-low $43m
- Disney, built on fairy tales, faces the real world
- ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ review
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau tries to score in football
- Johnny Depp to face cross-examination in defamation case against ex-wife
- Johnny Depp testifies that ex-wife bullied him, turned violent
- Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, arrested on assault charge in Hawaii
- Johnny Depp to return to stand in defamation case against ex-wife
- ‘Frontline’ review: Why the climate changed but we didn’t
- 'Fantastic Beasts 3' opens to franchise-low $43 million
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students
- Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls best in world
- A daughter's shock as a trip to buy bread ends her father's life
- Bangladesh brings in Chinese company to strengthen digital communication
- Belgian Queen Mathilde tests positive for COVID-19
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Owner of shops at the heart of dispute that led to New Market mayhem is sued
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- Dhaka University Teachers' Association chief suspended over tribute to Khandakar Mushtaque