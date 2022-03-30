AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh

Hasina was seen filming Rahman’s performance at Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert in Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Rahman took the stage at 9:40pm with a shower of melody after a heavy rainfall.

Bangladesh Cricket Board organised the concert to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father. The national anthem was played after Bagnabandhu’s daughter Hasina arrived at 8:30pm.

He sang “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangladesh”, written by Bangladeshi lyricist Zulfiqar Ali Russell and composed by Rahman himself.

Rahman had also composed a song “Bolo Joy Bangabandhu” and a music video of the song was released during the celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence in 2021. Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi had attended the event.

AR Rahman could not come due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time he also sang “Bolo Joy Bangabandhu”.

Bangladeshi band Miles and singer Momtaz Begum performed before Rahman. Rohani and Rose, Momtaz’s two daughters, performed with her. Bangladeshi anchor Rumana Malik Munmun hosted the programme.

Visitors lined up in front of the gate before the stadium gates opened at 3pm. The number of visitors rose as the day progressed.

"I am a fan of AR Rahman and eagerly waiting to listen to his songs,” said one of them before the Indian musician arrived.