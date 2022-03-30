AR Rahman enthrals Dhaka audience with songs on Bangabandhu, Bangladesh
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Mar 2022 01:30 AM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2022 01:30 AM BdST
Oscar-winning Indian composer and musician AR Rahman has mesmerised the audience in Dhaka, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with songs on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh.
Hasina was seen filming Rahman’s performance at Cricket Celebrates Mujib 100 concert in Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Rahman took the stage at 9:40pm with a shower of melody after a heavy rainfall.
He sang “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangladesh”, written by Bangladeshi lyricist Zulfiqar Ali Russell and composed by Rahman himself.
Rahman had also composed a song “Bolo Joy Bangabandhu” and a music video of the song was released during the celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence in 2021. Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi had attended the event.
Bangladeshi band Miles and singer Momtaz Begum performed before Rahman. Rohani and Rose, Momtaz’s two daughters, performed with her. Bangladeshi anchor Rumana Malik Munmun hosted the programme.
Visitors lined up in front of the gate before the stadium gates opened at 3pm. The number of visitors rose as the day progressed.
"I am a fan of AR Rahman and eagerly waiting to listen to his songs,” said one of them before the Indian musician arrived.
