Adele tops UK music charts with record-breaking comeback album "30"
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Nov 2021 12:32 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2021 12:32 PM BdST
Music star Adele soared straight to the top of the UK charts on Friday with her new album "30", making a triumphant and record-breaking return.
One of the world's best-selling singer-songwriters, the Grammy Award winner released her fourth studio album last week, with critics and fans praising her honesty on the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her son Angelo, 9.
First week sales for "30" totalled 261,000, giving it the biggest opening week of the year so far, the Official Charts Company said. The figure is the biggest for an album since Ed Sheeran’s "Divide" in 2017 and the biggest for a female solo album since Adele’s last record, 2015's "25".
"It becomes Adele’s fourth UK Number 1 album; she has now reached Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with all of her studio albums, a record for a female act," the Official Charts Company said in a statement.
"All of Adele’s previous albums are also present in the chart this week; 25 (Number 15), 21 (Number 18) and 19 (Number 31)."
"30" was also the most-streamed album this past week, recording 55.7 million plays across its 12 songs, the Official Charts Company said.
Known for her ballads about heartbreak and nostalgia, Adele also topped the UK singles charts for a sixth week with "Easy On Me", the first track to be released from "30".
The song has overtaken her 2011 mega hit "Someone Like You" to become her longest-running Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart. "Oh My God" and "I Drink Wine", two other singles from "30", also made it into the top 5.
The 33-year-old is expected to top charts elsewhere. Earlier this week, Billboard said "30" was the fastest-selling album in the US after just three days, citing initial data.
Like her previous albums, "30" is named after a milestone age in Adele's life. The singer announced her split from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019.
- A new side of The Beatles in 'Get Back'
- Adele, music’s comet, returns with ‘30'
- ‘Rust’ script supervisor sues Baldwin, others
- Britney Spears delighted to regain car keys
- ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ pursues an awkward education
- 'Harry Potter' movie stars to reunite for TV special
- How making Harry Potter built a school of magic
- With Halo Infinite, Microsoft hopes to rekindle flagship game
- Adele tops UK music charts with record-breaking comeback album "30"
- At last minute, Kanye West, Taylor Swift added as top Grammy nominees
- 'Get Back' documentary shows Beatles 'as you've never seen before'
- Netflix seeks to create blockbusters
- Box Office: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' starts strong with $44 Million, 'King Richard' whiffs
- BTS storm back to live performances at American Music Awards
Most Read
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- Liton century, Mushfiqur 82* set Bangladesh off to fine start in Chattogram
- Coffee or chai? At 2 Kolkata cafes, ‘adda’ is what’s really on the menu
- New COVID variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off
- Bangladesh logs 239 new COVID cases, another 3 die
- WHO says new variant in South Africa is ‘of concern’ as countries impose travel restrictions
- RAB arrests cleaner over Notre Dame student Nayeem's death
- Pandemic burned a hole in students' pockets. A bus fare hike creates the perfect storm
- Merck's COVID-19 pill shows lower efficacy in updated data