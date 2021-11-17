Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Nov 2021 04:42 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 04:42 PM BdST
Pop star Britney Spears has given a sneak-peek into how she plans to use her new-found freedom, after gaining control of her personal life and estate earlier this month.
The 'Stronger' singer, posted a video on her Twitter and Instagram handles in which she talked about her wanting to be "an advocate for people with real disabilities" and her hopes that her story will create impact and "make changes in the corrupt system".
The singer said it's the little things that made a huge difference and for now, she was grateful for each day of freedom, having "the keys to my car", an ATM card and cash, and "being able to be independent and feel like a woman".
Spears's personal life and $60 million estate was overseen by her father under a 13-year long conservatorship, which ended last week after a long and drawn out legal battle.
For years, even as she was performing to sold-out arenas around the world, she was limited to a personal allowance of around $2,000 a week, according to court documents. Until recently, she was not allowed to drive her own car.
In a June testimony, the singer had asked for an end to the "stupid and abusive" conservatorship, saying she felt traumatised and angry and wanted her life back.
In the post, Spears also thanked her fans and the #FreeBritney movement, which was initiated in support of the singer, saying, "You guys rock" and " I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100 percent."
- 'Harry Potter' movie stars to reunite for TV special
- How making Harry Potter built a school of magic
- With Halo Infinite, Microsoft hopes to rekindle flagship game
- Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit auction block
- Gaga hails Spears as inspiration after conservatorship ends
- What's next for Britney?
- Norway wind turbines should be torn down: reindeer herders
- Britney Spears calls end of conservatorship 'best day ever'
- Britney Spears delighted to regain 'keys to my car' after freedom ruling
- ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ pursues an awkward education
- 'Harry Potter' stars, but not JK Rowling, to reunite for TV special
- How building Harry Potter's world conjured its own school of magic
- With Halo Infinite, Microsoft hopes to rekindle flagship game
- Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley guitars hit the auction block
Most Read
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- ‘Never thought of getting vaccine’: Dhaka slum dwellers celebrate access to COVID inoculation
- Poland uses water cannons and tear gas as tensions rise at Belarus border
- Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Pfizer will allow its COVID pill to be made and sold cheaply in poor countries
- Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65
- Bangladesh lighter vessel operators raise charges 15% after diesel price hike
- FDA plans to authorise Pfizer boosters for all adults as soon as Thursday