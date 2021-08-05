Derailed by #MeToo, comedian Louis CK announces comeback tour
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Aug 2021 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 05 Aug 2021 02:09 PM BdST
Comedian Louis CK on Wednesday announced a 30-city stand-up tour, his first major gigs since admitting in 2017 to sexual misconduct.
The former star of TV comedy "Louie" announced dates on his website starting in mid-August in New York City and running through to December. He will also perform in Ukraine, Germany, Denmark and Romania in early 2022.
The Emmy-winning comedian, 53, has adopted a low profile since November 2017 when he admitted allegations detailed by five women, including masturbating in front of some of them.
His TV shows, a comedy special and a movie were dropped as Hollywood distanced itself at the height of the #MeToo movement that calls out inappropriate behaviour by powerful men.
CK did a handful of small gigs in New York comedy clubs in late 2018 but was met with protests and walk-outs by women. Some other celebrities, including Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock, supported his right to a second chance.
In 2020, he released a standup special "Sincerely Louis CK" on his website.
- 50 years of taking photography seriously
- Singer Rihanna is a billionaire: Forbes
- RAB raids Pori Moni's home
- Matt Damon clarifies comment on anti-gay slur after uproar
- Trans woman to compete in Miss South Africa for the first time
- US comedian Kathy Griffin to undergo surgery for lung cancer
- Bill Gates, Melinda French officially divorced
- Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to launch Sept 2022
- 50 years of taking photography seriously
- Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says
- RAB raids actress Pori Moni's home in Banani
- After uproar, Matt Damon tries to clarify comments on anti-gay slur
- 'I'm fighting for my community' says Miss South Africa's first transgender contestant
- US comedian Kathy Griffin to undergo surgery for lung cancer
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- RAB bringing charges against actress Pori Moni after detaining her at home
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- At least 17 die after lightning strikes wedding party boat in Chapainawabganj
- Bangladesh clinch 5-wicket win against Australia to stretch lead in T20 series
- Mahtab Ahmed steps down as Robi MD after 5 years
- Bangladesh reports 13,817 COVID cases, 241 deaths in a day
- Bill Gates says Epstein relationship was ‘a huge mistake’
- WHO calls for halting COVID-19 vaccine boosters in favour of unvaccinated
- Bangladeshi man murdered in Saudi Arabia