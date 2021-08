Derailed by #MeToo, comedian Louis CK announces comeback tour

The former star of TV comedy "Louie" announced dates on his website starting in mid-August in New York City and running through to December. He will also perform in Ukraine, Germany, Denmark and Romania in early 2022.

The Emmy-winning comedian, 53, has adopted a low profile since November 2017 when he admitted allegations detailed by five women, including masturbating in front of some of them.

His TV shows, a comedy special and a movie were dropped as Hollywood distanced itself at the height of the #MeToo movement that calls out inappropriate behaviour by powerful men.

CK did a handful of small gigs in New York comedy clubs in late 2018 but was met with protests and walk-outs by women. Some other celebrities, including Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock, supported his right to a second chance.

In 2020, he released a standup special "Sincerely Louis CK" on his website.