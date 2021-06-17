Pori Moni is accused of vandalism at All Community Club in Gulshan
Senior Correspondent and Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jun 2021 12:48 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jun 2021 12:48 AM BdST
Dhallywood star Pori Moni, who has recently filed a case over attempted rape and murder at Dhaka Boat Club, has now been accused of vandalism at Gulshan’s All Community Club.
A day before the incident at the boat club in Birulia near Uttara, Pori Moni broke glasses and ashtrays at the club in Glushan on Jun 7 midnight, said KM Alamgir Iqbal, president of the All Community Club.
In his words: “The actor carried out the vandalism because she became angry when she was told to leave for her unacceptable behaviour.”
Film actress Pori Moni brings allegations of attempted rape and murder against a businessman at a media briefing at her home in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday night, Jun 13, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
The police visited the All Community Club upon getting a call on 999 during the incident, but the club authorities did not file a complaint at Gulshan Police Station.
Pori Moni did not complain to the police about the incident.
Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said a police patrol visited the club and learnt that there were “skirmishes” between the club authorities and Pori Moni.
“Vandalism also took place.”
Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
Club President Iqbal said Pori Moni threw and broke 15 glasses and nine ashtrays.
“The police arrived and saw that they (Pori Moni and those accompanying her) carried out vandalism. They calmed down and left after the police were at the scene.”
Iqbal said they were not planning to file a police complaint over the incident.
In the case over attempted rape and murder charges, Pori Moni brought charges against businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and four others.
The Dhaka Boat Club expelled the duo following their arrest.
- Pori Moni alleges rape, murder bid by a businessman
- Champa treasures her time with mentor Buddhadeb
- The show is fake. The fandom is real
- US considering airstrikes to support Afghan forces
- Musical on 19th-century New York planned
- IMAX co-creator dies at 91
- Lisa Kudrow discusses impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'
- Winslet has no filter
- Dhallywood actress Pori Moni alleges rape, murder attempts on her
- Dhallywood diva Champa waxes lyrical about her mentor, filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta
- The show is fake. The fandom is real
- US weighs possibility of airstrikes if Afghan forces face crisis
- New musical about 19th-century New York plans Broadway run
- Graeme Ferguson, filmmaker who helped create IMAX, dies at 91
Most Read
- Dhaka University music teacher Leena Taposi accused of plagiarism
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs by another month as virus cases flare up
- Police ‘worked like magic’ to arrest attempted rape suspects, Pori Moni says
- Falcon Group signs agreement with upay to pay salary
- Pori Moni was carried out of Dhaka Boat Club, two hours after entry: police
- Pori Moni case: MP calls for action against Dhaka Boat Club
- Who is Nasir Mahmood, the man accused of trying to rape Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club?
- Police arrest four with ties to Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM fraud
- Bangladesh reports 3,956 new virus cases, 60 deaths, highest daily counts in over a month
- COVID spreads to Rajshahi’s villages, death toll rises by 13