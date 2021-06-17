Pori Moni is accused of vandalism at All Community Club in Gulshan

A day before the incident at the boat club in Birulia near Uttara, Pori Moni broke glasses and ashtrays at the club in Glushan on Jun 7 midnight, said KM Alamgir Iqbal, president of the All Community Club.

In his words: “The actor carried out the vandalism because she became angry when she was told to leave for her unacceptable behaviour.”

Film actress Pori Moni brings allegations of attempted rape and murder against a businessman at a media briefing at her home in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday night, Jun 13, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

“The allegations have been brought to divert the attention from the other issue (attempted rape). No GD (general diary) has been filed against me. It’s a conspiracy against me,” Pori Moni told bdnews24.com.

The police visited the All Community Club upon getting a call on 999 during the incident, but the club authorities did not file a complaint at Gulshan Police Station.

Pori Moni did not complain to the police about the incident.

Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said a police patrol visited the club and learnt that there were “skirmishes” between the club authorities and Pori Moni.

“Vandalism also took place.”

Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The police did not investigate the incident as no complaint was lodged.

Club President Iqbal said Pori Moni threw and broke 15 glasses and nine ashtrays.

“The police arrived and saw that they (Pori Moni and those accompanying her) carried out vandalism. They calmed down and left after the police were at the scene.”

Iqbal said they were not planning to file a police complaint over the incident.

In the case over attempted rape and murder charges, Pori Moni brought charges against businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood, Tuhin Siddiqui Omi and four others.

The Dhaka Boat Club expelled the duo following their arrest.